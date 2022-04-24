Doris May (Johnson) Been

September 1, 1934-April 19, 2022

BELMOND-Doris May (Johnson) Been, 87, of Belmond, Iowa, passed away at the Belmond Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

On Sunday, April 24th, Visitation will be at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, from 4-6 pm.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, April 25th at Belmond United Methodist Church; Pastor Leila Blackburn and Rev. Harlan Gillespie will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmond Cemetery. The services will be under the direction of Ewing Funeral Home.

On September 1st, 1934, Doris was born to William "Bill" Johnson and Mary Edith (Lutman) Johnson in Tingley, Iowa. She was the youngest of Bill and Edith's ten children. Their basketball team made it to the Girl's State Tournament during her senior year. She was proud to be their 5-foot "speedy" Guard! In 1952, she graduated as the Salutatorian from Tingley High School.

On October 4th, 1952, Doris married Merle C. Been at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They began their married life in Newton, Iowa, where the Vernon Company employed her. During Merle's deployment in the armed forces, they lived in the states of Virginia and California. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Steven, Jonel, and Rodney.

Doris held various jobs in communities where they lived: Cal-Farm Insurance of Marysville, California, and Thorpe Well Drilling Company in Des Moines. In 1965 they purchased the Town & Country Advertiser of Wesley, Iowa. They then started The Reminder in Belmond, which led to the beginning of Printing Services, Inc. (PSI). Doris and Merle were Co-Owners of Farm & Home Publishers and City Directory, Inc., along with various other business ventures, making many lifelong friends along the way. She especially enjoyed being a graphic designer and composing Ads.

While growing up, Doris was a member of the Tingley United Methodist Church. Family and friends from her hometown of Tingley, will always hold a special place in her heart. Later, Doris was a faithful member of the Belmond United Methodist Church. She served on the Memorial, Missions, Pastor/Parish, and Funeral Committees and held various offices through United Methodist Women. Doris organized a yearly UMW skit for the Care Center during the summer. After the devastating Parkersburg tornado of 2008, she helped organize a Christmas celebration for the town. Doris also enjoyed being a Cub Scout Leader, teaching Sunday school and Bible School. She held many hobbies such as crafting, sewing, reading, golfing, composing skits, and being a part of the Red Hat Ladies.

Doris and Merle enjoyed traveling to extraordinary places, especially when it involved family and friends. They embarked on adventures in Hawaii, Spain, and Europe and loved going on cruises. During the winter months, they ventured south to warmer climates. She was proud to attend family weddings and special occasions in all parts of the country. Her main pleasure in life was being a true B-K Bronco Fan. She loved musicals, sporting events, County and State Fairs, and all events that featured family! She enjoyed good friends and good times and was always "up" for a good laugh.

Doris was part of the Iowa State Cyclone fan base on the stadium bleachers and the La-Z-Boy in front of the TV. In addition, she loved spending time at Lake Cornelia and all the fun that went with it. Merle and Doris were honored to be married for 52 years. Ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren filled their home with love and laughter through the years. Her family meant the world to her, and she enjoyed being a Wife, Friend, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and Aunt.

Those left to survive Doris include her children: Steven (Jeri) Been of Clarion, Jonel (Brian) Worden of Belmond, and Rodney (Laurie) Been of Belmond; Grandchildren: Linzey (Clayton Wieben) Nosbush, Kevin (Allyson) Been, Lane (Katie) Worden, Travis (Kaiti) Been, Landon (Jonica Hernandez) Worden, Rory Dillon, Luke (Spenser Becker) Worden, Dana Been, and Nathan Been. Great Grandchildren: Cooper & Chantel Nosbush, Natalie, Harper & Nora Been, Addy Hernandez, Avett & Juniper Been, and Ella & Landry Worden. Sisters-in-Law: Chrystal Johnson of Waverly, Nebraska, Lillian Been of Palm Harbor, Florida, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her Parents: Bill and Mary Johnson; Loving Husband: Merle C. Been; Sisters: Cleone (Joe) Thompson and Marian (Dale Reynolds) (Ben Solomon); Brothers: Keith, Clare (Pat) (Louise), Lawrence, Merrill, Dean (Cleone), and Marvin (Gene) (Willie) Johnson; Father and Mother-in-Law: Harley and Leona Been; Sisters-in-Law: Margaret (Charles) Dutton, Maudeene (Bud) Swinehart, Marrabell (Earl) Schultz, Marilyn (Max) Tindle, Mardell (Don) Donner; Brothers-in-Law: Marvin, Mark, Mac (Nila), & Milo (Naomi) Been and Kenny Hosfield; and Grandson, Corey Been.

Per Doris' request, she would like memorials to go towards the B-K Scholarship II Foundation, Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation, Tingley Community Center, or any donation of your choice.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50421, 641-444-3248