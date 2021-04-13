Doris M. Hicok
January 11, 1933 - April 3, 2021
MASON CITY - Doris M. Hicok, 88, of Mason City, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Mask will be required.
Inurnment will be held in the Sunnyside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Charles City at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Doris Marie Hicok was born on January 11, 1933, to parents Carl and Louise (Zimmermann) Janssen. Doris attended high school in Floyd. She was united in marriage to Lowell Hicok on November 26, 1950, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Charles City. The couple lived in Waterloo and they both worked at the National T grocery store. They then moved to Charles City and then to the Mason City area. For many years Doris worked as a cashier at HyVee until the 1970's when she retired. She then took on the task of managing the books for her husband's business.
Doris enjoyed going on camping and fishing trips going to Canada and the surrounding areas. In their later years the couple would winter in southern states taking their camper anywhere from Texas to Florida. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed visits and spending holidays with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Playing cards with friends and doing puzzles were among other things that also brought her joy.
Doris is survived by her children, James Hicok, David (Margo) Hicok, Duane (Cheryl) Hicok; grandchildren, William (Amy) Hicok, Heather (Matt) Fails, Angela (Chris) Wike, Braden (Jane) Hoppen, Daniel Hicok, Steffani (Jeff) Simbric, Klarrisa (Travis) Harpenau, Jesse (Becka) Hicok, Marie (Troy) Campbell, Pamela Diekhuis, Jennifer (Jay Peterson) Mallo, Kelly
Harbacheck; great grandchildren, Makayla Percy, Zachary Percy, Jackson Hicok, Trinity Fails, Kristi Field, Cameron (Elizabeth Stevens) Wike, Dillion Wike, Andrew Hoppen, Ella Hoppen, Andrew (Amy Fullerton) Hicok, Samuel Hicok, Bain Hicok, Jordan Simbric, Logan Simbric, Miguel Jaime, Isabelle Jaime, Clara Harpenau, Jameson Diekhuis and Dylan Mallo; aunt Mary Anne (Larry) Steenhard and sister in-law Phillis Huxsol.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; parents, Carl and Louise; siblings, Geraldine Schultz, Elmer Janssen, JoAnne DeGeus, Roger Janssen, Pearl Griffin and Gordon Janssen.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.