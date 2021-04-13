Doris M. Hicok

January 11, 1933 - April 3, 2021

MASON CITY - Doris M. Hicok, 88, of Mason City, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Mask will be required.

Inurnment will be held in the Sunnyside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Charles City at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Doris Marie Hicok was born on January 11, 1933, to parents Carl and Louise (Zimmermann) Janssen. Doris attended high school in Floyd. She was united in marriage to Lowell Hicok on November 26, 1950, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Charles City. The couple lived in Waterloo and they both worked at the National T grocery store. They then moved to Charles City and then to the Mason City area. For many years Doris worked as a cashier at HyVee until the 1970's when she retired. She then took on the task of managing the books for her husband's business.