Doris (Limberg) Leuwerke

Doris and Pete farmed together for sixty-five years near Crystal Lake. In 1989, they moved to Crystal Lake and established and operated Leuwerke's Café. They couple later retired and moved to Britt.

One of her favorite pastimes was traveling and camping with her family. She and Pete took many trips including a six week trip through Canada and Alaska with a pickup and topper, a trip to Holland and spent several winters in Texas. She enjoyed quilting, a passion she learned from her mother and continued doing until her passing. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and putting together puzzles. She was an avid collector of all things. She and Pete attended auctions and hunted for treasures.

Dearest to her heart was family. Being a Mom to her children, a Granny to her grandchildren and a GiGi (Great Granny) to her great grandchildren was her life. She was most happy when she had her family around her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denny (Sue) Leuwerke of Panora, Ron (Beth) Leuwerke of Indianola, Arvella (Greg) Kent of Waterloo, Randy (Brenda) Leuwerke of Eldridge, Missouri and LaRae (Dale) Haugland of Britt; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren.