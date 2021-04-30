Doris LaVaughn (Pierce) Lichty

June 21, 1923-April 19, 2021

MASON CITY-Doris LaVaughn (Pierce) Lichty, 97, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Doris LaVaughn Lichty or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Doris was born on June 21, 1923 in Mason City, Iowa, her loving nicknames were Bon and Bonnie. She attended Mason City High School and Coe College. She met her husband, DeRay, of 72 years, at the Surf Ballroom. Together they had four children: Dana Lichty of Asheville, North Carolina; Brett (Barb) of Libertyville, Illinois; Dee Ray (Bev) of St. Johns, Florida and Kurt Lichty of Mason City. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Christian Science was the foundation of her faith and she applied those teachings and her beliefs in every aspect of her life. She was a spirited lady and had an uncanny sense of humor that always left you with a smile on your face. Her dedication and willingness to help family and friends highlighted her life. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed!