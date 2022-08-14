GARNER-Doris L. Goll, 96, of Garner passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Concord Care Center In Garner. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com