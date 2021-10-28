Doris Jean (Sebert) Andersen

December 10, 1934-October 25, 2021

BELMOND-Doris Jean (Sebert) Andersen, 86, of Belmond and formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will be in the Holmes Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Doris was born December 10, 1934 in Belmond to Orville “Red” and Bernice (Soma) Sebert. She was the oldest of 7 children. She graduated from Clarion High School in 1953 and was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Anton “Tony” Andersen on September 12, 1953.

Together they farmed from 1954 to 1963 north of Clarion. Later they moved to Kanawha, where they owned and managed a clothing store from 1963 to 1965. Doris then took a job at the Kanawha Post Office where she served for 24 years, retiring as Post Master in 1996.

Doris was known for being a ‘card shark!' She enjoyed playing cards, family fishing vacations, golfing, and her church family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her four children, Pamela Young of Urbandale, Debra Miller of Algona, Linda Wiggins of Urbandale and Murray (Julie) Andersen of Alton; nine grandchildren, Tara (Rich) Judge, Seth (Tiffany) Young, Jennifer (Larry) Lawson, Amanda Miller, Marissa Miller, Brandon (Abbie) Wiggins, Brittany (Alex) Bourne, Andrea (Francisco) Garcia and Angel (Thomas) Clarey; eleven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joann Nelsen, Janice Asche, and Mary Faulk; family friend Karen Stavnheim; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Orville and Bernice; husband Tony; sisters Darlene (in infancy) and Elaine Freeman; brother Leo Sebert; and son-in-law Dennis Miller.

