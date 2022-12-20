Doris J. Jorgensen

July 17, 1934-December 14, 2022

THORNTON-Doris J. Jorgensen, 88, of Thornton, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch St. in Thornton, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 North 2nd Street in Thornton.

Doris Jean, daughter of Charles W. and Pearl (Otto) Cunningham, was born on July 17, 1934 in Mason City. Doris grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School.

After high school, Doris attended junior college where she received her teachers associate. She later went back to UNI for teaching. Doris taught in Floyd, Forest City, Thornton, and Ventura.

In 1956, Doris was united in marriage to James Jorgensen. They eventually made their home on the farm near Thornton. James farmed while Doris continued to teach. After 25+ years at Ventura schools, Doris retired from teaching.

Doris loved quilting at the church, painting, gardening, and her dogs.

Doris is survived by her son James (Sibyl) Jorgensen of Thornton; daughter Judy (Brad) Price of Marshalltown; and two granddaughters Megan Jorgensen and Mariah Jorgensen.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Jorgensen; parents Charles and Pearl Cunningham; and brother Donald Cunningham.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com