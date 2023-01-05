Doris Irene Smith

September 17, 1927-January 2, 2023

BRITT-Doris Irene Smith, 95, of Britt passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Funeral services for Doris Smith will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kristin Peters officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home.

Doris Irene Corman was born September 17, 1927 to Oliver Davis (O.D.) and Lucetta Mae (Bowers) Corman in Mt. Zion, Illinois, where she was raised and educated, graduating from Mt. Zion High School with the Class of 1945.

Doris came to Iowa with her sister Lula for what she intended to be a short stay, but she met a young serviceman at a party, so she took a job as a telephone operator until he was discharged from the Navy.

Doris was united in marriage to James Smith on February 2, 1947. After living in the Woden and Stilson areas for a short time, they settled on a farm south of Britt where they raised their four children and farmed. They moved into Britt in 1990. Jim passed away in 2015. Doris moved to the Kanawha Community Home in 2019.

Doris loved people, and spent many hours visiting with friends over a cup of coffee at her kitchen table. She loved to bake, and there was always a special homemade treat she would share with her friends. She loved playing cards, making quilts, and sharing her life with her family.

Doris was a lifelong member of the United Methodist church where she was active in the UMW Women's group and quilting group. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, and the Ever Ready club where she loved to socialize.

Doris is survived by three daughters, Debra (Patrick) Trulson, Britt; Cyndi (Ronald) Ziegler, Swisher, IA; and Kristi (Michael) Hejlik, Britt; daughter-in-law Janet (Rick) Smith-Harrison, Kanawha; thirteen grandchildren: Bobby Jo Andreasen of Des Moines, Marty McNeill of Kanawha; Jamie Smith of Garner; Justin (Beth) Trulson of Janesville; Jessica Trulson, of Garner; Daniel (Nicole) Trulson of Britt; Rachel Ziegler of Portland, OR, Joshua (Jennifer) Ziegler of Cedar Rapids, Angela Toop of Omaha, NE, Benjamin (Melissa) Ziegler of North Branch, MN, Gabrielle Hejlik of Britt, Micah Hejlik of Des Moines, and Reed Hejlik of Clear Lake, and sixteen great grandchildren: Austin Andreasen, Aiden Andreasen, James McNeill, Wyatt McNeill, Jake Hejlik, Kate Hejlik, Ellyn Trulson, Alexander Trulson, Jackson Trulson, Emmett Trulson, Emery Ziegler, Graham Ziegler, Natalie Toop, Harvey Toop, Nadia Ziegler, and Johanna Ziegler.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband James, and her son James Jr., her parents, three sisters and one brother.

