Doris Fisher
December 23, 1929-January 13, 2021
Osage-Doris Fisher, age 91, of Osage, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home in Osage.
A private family funeral service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be at the St. Ansgar Cemetery in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Champion Funeral Home in Osage.
Doris Marie Tesch was born December 23, 1929 at home in Rock Township in Mitchell County to Lawrence and Ella (Erdmann) Tesch. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1947, and then went on to graduate from Iowa State Teachers College in 1948. Doris taught for 1 year in Rock #3, a one room schoolhouse in Mitchell County. On September 18, 1949, she married Marvin Fisher at St. John's Lutheran Church, west of Osage. Doris was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her family. She met with several groups of friends for coffee and lunch. Her children hosted a surprise retro 90th birthday party for her with her friends with much laughter and then another surprise as her cousins and family arrived for an afternoon party. Doris enjoyed going on bus trips to see live theater performances. She loved to read books and read almost a book every day. Doris's daughters took her on many road trips around the county to reminisce this year including her first ride in a convertible. Doris also loved indulging in chocolate and sniffed out all her birthday and Christmas gifts and ate it all before the holidays arrived.
Doris is survived by her children, Duane (Becky) Fisher of Mt. Auburn, Vernon (Kathy) Fisher of Garner, Donna (Jim) Emerson of Urbandale, Barbara (Reid) Klapperich of Stacyville, Beverly Klapperich of Whitefish, Montana, David (Lisa) Fisher of Minneapolis, Connie (John) Holmen of Riceville, and Carol (Wayne) Hicok of Nashua; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and counting; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Arlys Hannam of Coralville and sister-in-law Carlene Tesch of St. Ansgar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Fisher; brother, Wilbur Tesch; son-in-law, Barry Klapperich; and granddaughter, Julie Klapperich.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.