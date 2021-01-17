Doris Fisher

A private family funeral service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be at the St. Ansgar Cemetery in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

Doris Marie Tesch was born December 23, 1929 at home in Rock Township in Mitchell County to Lawrence and Ella (Erdmann) Tesch. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1947, and then went on to graduate from Iowa State Teachers College in 1948. Doris taught for 1 year in Rock #3, a one room schoolhouse in Mitchell County. On September 18, 1949, she married Marvin Fisher at St. John's Lutheran Church, west of Osage. Doris was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family. She met with several groups of friends for coffee and lunch. Her children hosted a surprise retro 90th birthday party for her with her friends with much laughter and then another surprise as her cousins and family arrived for an afternoon party. Doris enjoyed going on bus trips to see live theater performances. She loved to read books and read almost a book every day. Doris's daughters took her on many road trips around the county to reminisce this year including her first ride in a convertible. Doris also loved indulging in chocolate and sniffed out all her birthday and Christmas gifts and ate it all before the holidays arrived.