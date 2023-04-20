MASON CITY-Doris Drury, 95, formerly of Mason City, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Rockwell Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with a one-hour prior visitation on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 Second St SE, Mason City, IA with Father Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale, IA.