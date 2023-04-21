Doris Drury

April 5, 1928-April 18, 2023

Doris Drury, 95, was born on April 5, 1928, in Dougherty, Iowa to Nicholas and Pearl Cunningham. She passed on April 18, 2023, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home surrounded by family. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Fullerton Family Funeral Home in Mason City followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Final interment will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Swaledale.

Doris grew up in Dougherty. She was united in marriage to Raymond Blood and their daughter Dixie was born in 1946. Ray passed in April 1946. Doris then married Don Nielsen. They were blessed with Susan, Dalena, Chris, and Kenneth. They were married for over 25 years. Doris spent the next decades of her life with Arvin Drury until his passing in 2007.

Doris was a fun-loving person. An avid seamstress and quilter, she enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing, fishing, playing Bingo, camping, gambling, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. Doris went skydiving at 83—and she loved it! She was described by many as “sassy” and was full of sass up until her final days. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her husbands, her son-in-law, and her daughter Susan.

Doris is survived by her children: Dixie Rottinghaus from Urbandale; Dalena (Mark) Barz from Ventura; Chris Holt from Rockwell; and Kenneth (Sandy) Nielsen from Rockwell. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Doug (Sherri) Drury from Cedar Rapids; Tom (Amy) Drury from Iowa City; Karen (Ed) Ries from Mason City; and John (Kathy) Drury from Swaledale. Doris had 29 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to the Senior Center of Mason City or the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

