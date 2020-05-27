Doris B. Fritz

While at Luther College, Doris met John Fritz and they were married in Coulter on August 17, 1950. They both taught school in Charles City for three years. In 1953 they moved to Mason City where she taught at Harding Elementary. After the arrival of her children she dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, homemaker and volunteer. John continued his career as Art Dept. Chairman for the Mason City Schools and Art Instructor at Mason City Junior College, later becoming the principal of Washington and Jefferson Elementary Schools. Doris and John were active, committed members of Trinity Lutheran Church, and assisting John with Christmas decorations was her specialty. Doris enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Bible School, being a Circle member and serving as TLCW President. Doris was involved in many civic organizations, including serving on the YWCA, MC Woman's Club, Community Concert Board and the first KCMR Board. She also served for years on the Charles H. MacNider Arts Council.