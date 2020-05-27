Doris B. Fritz
May 24, 1926 - May 24, 2020
Doris Beaunette (Lind) Fritz entered the room Jesus had prepared for her on May 24, 2020, on her 94th birthday. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family.
A private graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Doris was born May 24, 1926, on the Lind family farm in Franklin County, near Coulter, IA. Doris was the daughter of Harry and Sophia (Hansen) Lind, and the twin sister of Delos Lind. She was baptized and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, IA.
Doris attended country school and graduated from Hampton High School in 1944. She graduated from Dana College in Blair, NE in the two-year teaching program, with additional studies at Luther College, Decorah, IA. She taught school for Alexander and CAL Community Schools for several years.
While at Luther College, Doris met John Fritz and they were married in Coulter on August 17, 1950. They both taught school in Charles City for three years. In 1953 they moved to Mason City where she taught at Harding Elementary. After the arrival of her children she dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, homemaker and volunteer. John continued his career as Art Dept. Chairman for the Mason City Schools and Art Instructor at Mason City Junior College, later becoming the principal of Washington and Jefferson Elementary Schools. Doris and John were active, committed members of Trinity Lutheran Church, and assisting John with Christmas decorations was her specialty. Doris enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Bible School, being a Circle member and serving as TLCW President. Doris was involved in many civic organizations, including serving on the YWCA, MC Woman's Club, Community Concert Board and the first KCMR Board. She also served for years on the Charles H. MacNider Arts Council.
Doris especially loved attending concerts and stage presentations, playing the piano, tending to her flower gardens, entertaining in their home, traveling to visit their children, and vacationing in Arizona and California. Her talent for entertaining was legendary. Her Danish heritage coupled with the enjoyment she took in creating many traditional Scandinavian desserts and pastries made holidays amazing and memorable for everyone who visited her home. Special to her were her many relatives, PEO sisters, and treasured friends. Her beautiful smile and gentle spirit will be greatly missed by her husband, family, and all who knew and loved her.
Doris is survived by her husband John of nearly 70 years and two children, Charles Fritz (Carol Hagen) of Billings, MT, and Cheryl Fritz of Mason City, IA. Also surviving are her brother Darrel Lind and wife Marilyn of Mason City, sister-in-law Arla Mae Lind of Hampton, and two grandchildren, Isaac and Erik Fritz, of Billings, MT, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sophia (Hansen) Lind, her twin brother Delos, and nephew David Lind.
The family would like to thank the kind staff of the I.O.O.F. Home who have cared for Doris so lovingly for the past two years and continue to care for John. In leu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Robert Dutcher Scholarship Fund or Charles H. MacNider Museum. Any cards for the family can be sent to Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
