Doris B. Bartek

April 9, 1940-August 10, 2021

BRITT-Doris B. Bartek, 81, of Mason City formerly from Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City.

Graveside service for Doris Bartek will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas.

Doris was born April 9, 1940 in Canton Illinois to Harvey and Margaret (Wilcoxen) Heller.

She married Raymond Bartek October 25, 1958 in Garner Iowa.

Ray and Doris made their home in Britt Iowa where they raised two daughters Susan and Cynthia.

Raymond passed away November 25, 1987 in Mason City Iowa. After Ray's passing Doris her sister Mary and grandson Tony took many trips and saw the Redwoods, Grand Canyon, Old Faithful and Yosemite to name a few.