Doris B. Bartek
April 9, 1940-August 10, 2021
BRITT-Doris B. Bartek, 81, of Mason City formerly from Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City.
Graveside service for Doris Bartek will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas.
Doris was born April 9, 1940 in Canton Illinois to Harvey and Margaret (Wilcoxen) Heller.
She married Raymond Bartek October 25, 1958 in Garner Iowa.
Ray and Doris made their home in Britt Iowa where they raised two daughters Susan and Cynthia.
Raymond passed away November 25, 1987 in Mason City Iowa. After Ray's passing Doris her sister Mary and grandson Tony took many trips and saw the Redwoods, Grand Canyon, Old Faithful and Yosemite to name a few.
She loved her westerns, John Wayne, Audie Murphy and Walker Texas Ranger were a few of her favorites. She loved eating watermelon and a local childhood favorite Farmington Potato Chips that are made to this day and have been shipped all over the United States to our Illinois relatives. At Christmas she would make her famous fruitcake and fudge, she also made the best Chicken and noodles and cinnamon rolls.
Doris is survived by daughters Susan (Russ) Knutson and Cindy (David) Medina; grandsons Antonio Ray Hernandez and Chaise M. Knutson; niece Debbie Martin and nephew Ervin (Lori) Williams, and many nieces and nephews from her husband's side; brothers-in-law Art Conaway and Robert Black.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Julius and Lily Bartek, husband Ray, sister Mary (Charles) Williams, sisters-in-law Lillian (Steve) Kadlecik, Elsie (Raymond) Klipping, Helen (Denny) Black, Mildred Black, Maxine (Robert) Taelour, Marian Conaway, nephew-in-law Bill Bolls, and numerous nieces and nephews-in-law.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.