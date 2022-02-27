Doris Ann Hauser

February 26, 2022

MASON CITY-Doris Ann Hauser, 88, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St. SE. with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Epiphany Parish asks all to wear a facemask at Mass.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Avenue. A Rosery Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a Scriptural Wake Service to follow.

Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,