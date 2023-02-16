Doris A. Pflieger

December 14, 1933-February 14, 2023

MANLY-Doris A. Pflieger, 89, of Manly, passed away, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in the Manly Specialty Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2022 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring St, Manly, IA.

Doris was born on December 14, 1933, the daughter of Nels and Alma (DeMaris) Anderson of Miltonville, IA. She was a graduate of St. Ansgar High School. On September 14, 1951, she married the love of her life, Bob Pflieger in BigFork, MN from this loving union four daughters were born. Together Bob and Doris made their home in Plymouth, IA. The couple spent 71 happy years together until Bob's recent passing in December of 2022.

Doris took great pride in being a mother of four girls. She always would say “How did we ever deserve these girls”. It truly was never a dull moment in their house. Doris had a great sense of humor and wit. Those who knew Doris also knew her for being strong willed with a dash of sass. If you tried to tell Doris she couldn't do something she would prove you otherwise and be two steps ahead too. A sense of compassion was not lacking within Doris, she often would take food to others and helped care for others in need.

In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and watching basketball. Some of her other loves were Christmas, even having a big Christmas Village that she would display every year. She loved music, coffee, and flowers, especially carnations. Doris thrifted before it was cool, garage sales being the best place for her to find a deal. She had a lifelong passion for collecting rocks that began at a young age, convincing her brothers to help her, to eventually having her grandchildren carry them to where she wanted.

Those left to cherish memories of Doris are her children; Sandy (Jim) Rezab, Donna (Jim) Garnass, Cindy (David) Dahl, and Lori Pflieger; grandchildren, Ammie (Rob) Warnke, Wendy (Matt) Purdy, Kyle Holloway, Melissa (Chris) Langkamp, Kathryn (Aaron) Rush, and Ryan (Nikki) Dahl; great-grandchildren, Timothy Warnke, Austin Warnke, Maryn Purdy, Anderson Purdy, Ellery Rush and Wesley Dahl; special family friends, Jan Monson and Travis Monson-Cerling and their family; special nephew, Shane Anderson; as well as countless other relatives and friends.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Pflieger; both of her parents; siblings, Russsell Anderson, Vic Anderson, Fae Eckardt, Alta VanHooser, Neil Anderson, Dean Anderson, and Howard Anderson.

