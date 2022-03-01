Doris A. Hauser

February 4, 1934-February 26, 2022

MASON CITY-Doris A. Hauser, 88, of Mason City entered the arms of her loving Jesus, February 26, 2022. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Her memory will be cherished forever.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St SE with Fr. Jake Dunne officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 6pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A Rosary Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a Scriptural Wake Service to follow.

Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Doris was born February 4, 1934, to Ralph and Hattie Elwell (Meyer) in Manilla, Iowa. She graduated high school in 1952. She met James (Red) Hauser and entered marriage May 3, 1953. Four children were born to this union.

Doris and Jim later settled in Mason City and opened the A & W Restaurants. In 1988 Doris went to work in the kitchen at AMPI. Doris and her cooking partner, June, were well known for their cinnamon rolls and homemade cooking. Doris was also known for her “famous potato salad” and it is still served at numerous family gatherings.

After her retirement, Doris decided to live out God's teachings by using her time, talent and treasure to help others. She volunteered at St. Joseph's Catholic Church helping to serve at numerous funeral dinners. She also volunteered at Community Kitchen. Doris was very faithful and was known for saying several rosaries a day. Doris loved watching Iowa Hawkeye basketball and knew the starting lineup of most NBA teams. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family. As her family grew over the years, so did her love for each member.

Doris's memory is lovingly cherished by her children, Mike (Rose) Hauser and their children Michelle Hauser and James Hauser. Kathy (Kevin) Easley and their children Kyle (Kristi) Easley, Kate (Derek) Dieterich, Kacy (Andrew) Schwartz. Todd (Sharon) Hauser and their children TJ and Taylor Hauser. Joni (Chris) Koath and their children Jayne (Daniel) Esponda, Adam, Tyler and Jordan Koath. Her great-grandchildren Sage and Sebastian Hauser-Wimmert, Corah, Joseph and Alexander Hauser, Lauren Easley, Matthew Easley and Haley Dieterich, Will and Anna Schwartz, Isaac and Katie Esponda.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, great-granddaughter Alaina, her parents Ralph and Hattie, her siblings Ralph Jr., Rosa, Charles, Icelene, Ruby and Ruth.

Her family legacy was love for God and family. Her family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Cornerstone, Good Shepherd and Hospice. Their loving care and commitment to the care of the elderly is unmatched.

