CLEAR LAKE -- Doris A. Enabnit, 89, of Clear Lake, IA, died, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, KS. A memorial service to Celebrate the Life of Doris will be held on June 6, 2020, at the Clear Lake Christian Church, Clear Lake, IA. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery south of Clear Lake. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Doris memory may direct them to the Clear Lake Christian Church, to her family, or to the donor's wishes.

Doris Anita Bausch, the daughter of Clarence and Reba (Preston) Basuch, was born August 18, 1930, at Conesville, IA. In her childhood years she moved with her family to Clear Lake where she attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School. Doris was a life long home maker. She was united in marriage to Jack A. Enabnit on March 6, 1949, at Clear Lake and the couple's union was blessed with four sons and two daughters. Their youngest daughter, Sarah Marie Enabnit preceded both Jack and Doris at 13, in 1984.

In addition to being a home maker, she was a devoted life partner to Jack and the two celebrated more than 54 years together. Jack passed away on August 11, 2003. Doris was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She also worked along Jack's side in the farming operation over the years. She loved to garden, was a very proficient seamstress, enjoying sewing, and also had a knack for woodworking. Doris was a devoted to her faith, family and friends. She gave of her time and talent in many roles at the Clear lake Christian Church, including serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She had a gentle demeanor and warm and friendly personality and was very attentive to those around and it shown vividly in her twinkling eyes. Her beautiful being will be missed and she will be remembered fondly by all who had the opportunity to cross in her life footsteps.