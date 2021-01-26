Dora M. Bruesewitz

Dora was born April 17, 1930, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Alfred and Francis (Krowberger) Niles. Dora had two siblings Alfred and Don. She attended school in Riceville. Dora was united in marriage to Earl Bruesewitz on October 10, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple had two sons, Dean and Darwin. Dora enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, summers fishing at their cabin in Northern Minnesota. She also enjoyed bowling, reading books, and playing cards with her family and friends. Dora was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.