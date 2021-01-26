Dora M. Bruesewitz
April 17, 1930-January 18, 2021
Osage-Dora Mae Bruesewitz, age 90, of Osage, died Monday January 18, 2021 at her residence.
Private Family Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Odeen officiating.
Dora was born April 17, 1930, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Alfred and Francis (Krowberger) Niles. Dora had two siblings Alfred and Don. She attended school in Riceville. Dora was united in marriage to Earl Bruesewitz on October 10, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple had two sons, Dean and Darwin. Dora enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, summers fishing at their cabin in Northern Minnesota. She also enjoyed bowling, reading books, and playing cards with her family and friends. Dora was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Dora is survived by her son, Dean (Ruby) Bruesewitz; Grandchildren, Brian (Donna) Bruesewitz and their children Madeline and Melanie, Kelly Bruesewitz, Jeff Bruesewitz and his daughter Gavin and Jana Bruesewitz; daughter-in-law Jeanine Bruesewitz; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; and son, Darwin.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.