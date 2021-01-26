 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dora M. Bruesewitz
0 comments

Dora M. Bruesewitz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dora M. Bruesewitz

Dora M. Bruesewitz

April 17, 1930-January 18, 2021

Osage-Dora Mae Bruesewitz, age 90, of Osage, died Monday January 18, 2021 at her residence.

Private Family Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Odeen officiating.

Dora was born April 17, 1930, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Alfred and Francis (Krowberger) Niles. Dora had two siblings Alfred and Don. She attended school in Riceville. Dora was united in marriage to Earl Bruesewitz on October 10, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple had two sons, Dean and Darwin. Dora enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, summers fishing at their cabin in Northern Minnesota. She also enjoyed bowling, reading books, and playing cards with her family and friends. Dora was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Dora is survived by her son, Dean (Ruby) Bruesewitz; Grandchildren, Brian (Donna) Bruesewitz and their children Madeline and Melanie, Kelly Bruesewitz, Jeff Bruesewitz and his daughter Gavin and Jana Bruesewitz; daughter-in-law Jeanine Bruesewitz; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; and son, Darwin.

www.schroederfuneralhome.com

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News