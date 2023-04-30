Donna (Weddle) McCleary

April 28, 2023

CHARLES CITY-Donna (Weddle) McCleary, 88, of Charles City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 28, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 1:00p.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. The full obituary can be found online at www.hauserfh.com.