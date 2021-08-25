Donna Rae Simpson
September 6,1942-August 22, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Donna Rae Simpson, 78, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Sheffield Care Center.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa.
Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.
Donna was born on September 6,1942, in St. Joseph Hospital Mercy Hospital, Mason City, the daughter of Donald and Pansy (Savage) Jones. On March 28, 1961, Donna married John Simpson at the Clear Lake Evangelical Church. For more than 20 years Donna worked at Opportunity Village until her retirement.
In her free time Donna enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband. The couple spent summers at McIntosh Woods State Park, Ventura and spent their winters at Carlsbad in New Mexico. Cross Stitching and reading were two other things that Donna liked doing.
Those left to cherish memories of Donna are her son, Tim Simpson of Clear Lake, IA; five grandchildren, Brandy (Adam) Davis of Joice, IA, Lindsey Brooking of Clear Lake, Troy Simpson of Alaska, Camie Simpson of Clear Lake and Rose Simpson of Mason City; nine great-grandchildren, Landry, Tori, Zaden, Abbraxlynn, Maebrey, Gatley, Mika, Isaac and Brady; siblings, Sue Reineke and Bob (Brenda) Jones; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Simpson; son, Dale Simpson; daughter, Brenda Brooking; her parents; as well as her sister, Connie Barlow.
Ward- Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
