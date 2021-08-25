Donna Rae Simpson

September 6,1942-August 22, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Donna Rae Simpson, 78, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Donna was born on September 6,1942, in St. Joseph Hospital Mercy Hospital, Mason City, the daughter of Donald and Pansy (Savage) Jones. On March 28, 1961, Donna married John Simpson at the Clear Lake Evangelical Church. For more than 20 years Donna worked at Opportunity Village until her retirement.

In her free time Donna enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband. The couple spent summers at McIntosh Woods State Park, Ventura and spent their winters at Carlsbad in New Mexico. Cross Stitching and reading were two other things that Donna liked doing.