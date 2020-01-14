Donna R. Bertelsen
September 28, 1937 - January 10, 2020

MASON CITY: Donna R. Bertelsen, 82, of Mason City, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jane Harris of St. Peter Lutheran Church – Rockwell officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Donna Bertelsen Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Donna Rae Bertelsen was born on September 28, 1937 in Thornton, Iowa to parents Floyd and Ruth (Nelson) Harms. She was one of three children. Donna graduated from Mason City High School in 1956. She then went on to La James Cosmetology School where she graduated the year after.

Donna was united into marriage to Roger Bertelsen on August 24, 1957 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union, three children were born, Debbie, Jeff, and Scott. In the coming years, Donna stayed at home to care for her children, and helped Roger on the farm.

Donna thoroughly enjoyed trips to the casino, trips for coffee at McDonald's, polka festivals, and collecting teddy bears and bells. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thornton for many years. Donna cherished spending time with her grandsons and attending their school events.

Donna is survived by her three children, Debbie Kelley and husband Dave, Jeff Bertelsen and Scott Bertelsen; 5 grandsons, Jamie Kelley and wife Heidi, Brian Kelley and wife Amber, Chad Kelley and wife Amber, Eric Bertelsen, and Joshua Bertelsen and special friend Holly Hallman; 6 great-grandchildren, Mason, Brody, Isla, Micah, Lillian and Tatum Kelley; one sister-in-law, Wilma Harms; and niece, Julie (Vince) Moye.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Floyd Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and John Huff; step mother, Mary Harms; and several nephews.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

