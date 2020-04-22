× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 31,1936 - April 16, 2020

MASON CITY - Donna Mae Rogers, 83, died Thursday, April 16 at Mercy Hospital in Mason City after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She had been a resident of Good Shepherd Health Center for nearly 4 years.

Donna was born July 31,1936 in Mason City, the daughter of Kenneth and Louise Briggs. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1954, and then attended Mason City Junior College. Donna then moved to Fredericksburg, where she taught second grade for three years.

Donna married George Rogers on August 8,1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived in Fredericksburg until 1979, when they moved to New Hampton. After George retired, they moved to Mason City.

Donna is survived by her three children, Lori (Ron) Anderson, Dodge Center, MN; Timothy (Karen) Rogers, LeMars; and Todd (Angela) Rogers, Mediapolis. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Heather, Benjamin, Molly, Caitlin, Adam, Derek, Tyler, and Mackenzie, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Wava.

Private graveside services were held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA with the Rev. Stephen Benitz of St. John's Episcopal Church officiating.