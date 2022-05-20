Donna M. Mobley

July 2, 1935-May 18, 2022

OSAGE-Donna Mobley, age 86, of Osage died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

Donna was born on July 2, 1935, in Elma, Iowa to George and Helena (Boehmer) Power. She attended Osage Schools. Donna married Richard “Dick” Mobley on June 30, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. She was employed by the Mitchell County Communication Center as a dispatcher. Donna was a member of Sacred Heart Church was active in the church guild. She volunteered at Sacred Heart School lunch program. Donna loved her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader, attending as many of their events as she was able. Donna enjoyed trips to the casino, annual family fishing trips, embroidery projects and celebrating with her family.

Donna is survived by her 4 children; Bruce Mobley and wife Donna of Mason City, Randy Mobley of Fort Collins, CO, Nancy Clark and husband Dan of Mason City, Kent Mobley and his wife Judy of Osage; 7 grandchildren, Isaiah (Stacy) Mobley, Josiah (Flo) Mobley, Reniah (Brad) Gentz, Chris (Kayla) Mobley, Jenny Mobley, Hillary (Nathan) Hoefer and Ben (Nicole) Mobley; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchildren; sister, Sandy Bushbaum of Mason City; brother Tom Power and wife Zoe of Kensett; sister-in-law, Carol Power of St. Ansgar and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick; grandson Cody Mobley; great grandson, Owen Klein; brothers, Clifford and Raymond; sister-in-law, Sue Power and brother-in-law, Dallas Bushbaum.

Champion Funeral Home (641)732-3706