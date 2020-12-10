Donna M. Cline

June 5, 1941 - December 7, 2020

MASON CITY – Donna M. Cline, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Donna, wife of Larry Cline, spent her entire adult life in the Mason City area. She worked for many years for DrugTown and was highly involved with Make A Wish Foundation. Most recently, she volunteered in the gift shop at Mercy and remained active in her church.

Donna spent her most recent years meeting friends for coffee, shopping, baking and spending time with her family. She enjoyed her great-grandchildren the most and cherished their presence.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marcella Johnson, her brothers, Clyde Jr, Richard and James Johnson, and son Steven.