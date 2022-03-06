Donna Lou (Josten) Meints was born August 20, 1946 to Edmund and Ethel (Barz) Josten and went home to be with her God and Savior March 2, 2022. She grew up in Klemme helping her parents in their hardware store and delivering bottled gas with her dad. After graduation from Klemme High School she took job training in Des Moines and then began working at the Good Shepherd Care Facility in Mason City. There she met her future husband, Larry. They were married while he was serving in the United States Navy and then moved to Chula Vista, California. Donna moved back to Sheffield when Larry was stationed in Vietnam. After his discharge they made their home in the Sheffield area. Donna was a stay-at-home mom to her children plus others she babysat for. When the Sheffield Care Center opened, she was one of the original employees which began a 32-year career working in the Kitchen there.