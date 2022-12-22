Donna Lee Kriz

July 28, 1936-December 20, 2022

WATERLOO-Donna Lee Kriz, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born July 28, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa, daughter of Raymond and Mary Urbeakas Leake. She married Richard G. Mott on June 14, 1952 in Mason City. He died June 16, 1968. She married Melvin F. Kriz on January 16, 1971 in Mason City. He died January 4, 2007.

Donna was a wonderful homemaker, enjoying cooking and attending the Kriz family reunion in Clutier. She made friends easily and treated those friends like her family. Playing cards with whoever was up for a game was a favorite way to spend her time.

She is survived by a son, Rick (Peggy) Mott of Waterloo; a daughter, Deborah (Allen) Wolf of Waterloo; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jo Buehler and Ruth Bulgar; and a brother, Raymond (Gail) Leake, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; a sister, Virginia Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Thursday, Dec. 29 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

The mass will be live-streamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.