Donna Kirchgatter
January 7, 1946 - August 9, 2019
Donna Kirchgatter (Priem), age 73, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on August 9th, 2019.
Donna is preceded in death by parents, Art and Sara Priem; step father, Wayne Ritter; and brother, Ron Priem.
She is survived by her son, Todd (Sandy) Kirchgatter; granddaughters, Kaela and Karly Kirchgatter; sister, Joanne (David) Westrem; and sister, Lori (Glenn) Cimmiyotti. She is also survived by former spouse, Gary Kirchgatter; sister-in-law, Lynn (Harlan) Hobbs; her significant other, Dave Patterson; nieces and nephews and many others as well as her beloved cat, Sky.
Donna worked in the library system for many years and continued her love of reading throughout the years. She moved to Arizona four years ago where she fully embraced her love of all things Native American. Donna loved spoiling her family, whom she spoke of often, and spending time with her many cherished friends who all adored her kind nature and generosity.
Her passing came too soon for her family and friends, but we all take comfort knowing she had a greater purpose.
Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21st at 1:00 pm at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, Carpenter, IA.
