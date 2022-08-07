Donna Henricksen

March 12, 1942-August 4, 2022

Donna Henricksen, 80, of Rockwell, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 9 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Thornton. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Thornton is caring for Donna and her family.

Donna was born March 12, 1942, in Alden, Iowa, to parents Lawrence and Beatrice (Jacobson) Nachazel. After graduating from high school Donna was united in marriage with John Henricksen on November 19, 1961, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell. They made their home in Rockwell where they raised their four children.

Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Donna liked her and appreciated her sweet, caring nature. Her strength shown though in how she raised her family. Donna enjoyed sewing, gardening, bowling and golfing with her husband. Her passion was quilting. She loved her family dearly, including her dogs Tessie and Trina.

Left to cherish Donna's memory include her children Kathy Platts, Jim (Jill) Henricksen, and Sherie Smith; grandchildren Greg (Katie) Platts, Mathew (Liz) Platts, Laura (Cyle) Calhoun, Patrick (Ashley) Platts, Nathan Henricksen, Samuel Henricksen, Thomas (Emma) Culbert, and Jacquelyn (Matt) Eckholm; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; daughter Jeanette Culbert; brothers Neil Nachazel and Dale Nachazel; great-grandson Bennet Calhoun; and by her sister-in-law Sue Fowler.