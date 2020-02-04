Donna H. Allen
September 25, 1928 - January 29, 2020
Osage - Donna Helen (Wilson) Allen, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa, at the age of 91.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden and Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the First Congregational Church in Orchard.
You have free articles remaining.
Donna was born on September 25, 1928, at Marble Rock, Iowa, to Alton and Kathryn (McMurchy) Wilson. Donna attended rural school and graduated from Floyd High School in 1946. She worked at Salsbury Laboratories in the Mailing Department in Charles City for a year. Donna was a very good listener for family and friends.
Donna was married to Lawrence A. Allen at the bride's home near Floyd, Iowa, on September 26, 1948. They were dairy farmers most of their lives around Powersville, Iowa, south of Charles City, and near St. Ansgar, Iowa, until moving to Osage, Iowa. To their union was born four daughters, Virginia C. Neeley, Debra J. Tack, Lorna S. Wilson, and Julia L. Zeitler.
She is survived by daughters, Virginia, Debra, and Lorna; sons-in-law, Larry Tack, Dan Wilson, and Dick Zeitler; grandchildren, Christine (Nicholas) Johnson, Karen (Brian) King, Aaron (Michelle) Neeley, Leah (Mark) Huebsher, Gavin (Jennifer) Tack, Whitney (Scott) Bull, Robin Wilson, April Wilson, Torray (Erin) Wilson, Faye (Matthew) Dengler, Jaron (Elizabeth) Wilson, Alexander (Jennifer) Zeitler, and Nicholas (Essie) Zeitler; twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Georgia Toogood, Marcia (Gary) Rudd, Arla (Craig) Muhl, and Ramona Wulff; nephews, Rodney (Gretchen) Toogood and William (Debbie) Wulff; cousins, Marvin (Rana) Wilson, Robert (Barbara) McMurchy, John McMurchy, and Margaret (McMurchy) Schumacher.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. Allen in 1981; sister, Doris Toogood; daughter, Julia L. Zeitler; son-in-law, Keith A. Neeley; and parents and grandparents.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641) 732-3706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.