Donna H. Allen

September 25, 1928 - January 29, 2020

Osage - Donna Helen (Wilson) Allen, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa, at the age of 91.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden and Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the First Congregational Church in Orchard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Donna was born on September 25, 1928, at Marble Rock, Iowa, to Alton and Kathryn (McMurchy) Wilson. Donna attended rural school and graduated from Floyd High School in 1946. She worked at Salsbury Laboratories in the Mailing Department in Charles City for a year. Donna was a very good listener for family and friends.

Donna was married to Lawrence A. Allen at the bride's home near Floyd, Iowa, on September 26, 1948. They were dairy farmers most of their lives around Powersville, Iowa, south of Charles City, and near St. Ansgar, Iowa, until moving to Osage, Iowa. To their union was born four daughters, Virginia C. Neeley, Debra J. Tack, Lorna S. Wilson, and Julia L. Zeitler.