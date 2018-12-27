Donna Faye Rogers
October 14, 1933 - December 19, 2018
Donna Faye Rogers, 85, went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 14th, 1933, to Tom and Marie (Anderon) Firof in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Donna married Michael Rogers and they enjoyed a wonderful life together. Donna is survived by her husband, Michael and their three children, Wendy Courtney, Douglas (Debbie) Rogers and Margo (Jim) Neel. She enjoyed spending time with her family including 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Glen, Tom and Dale. No visitation or funeral services will be held. Family members attended a private memorial to celebrate her life. She will be greatly missed.
