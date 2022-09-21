 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donita Jeanne Spilman

September 19,2022

CLEAR LAKE-Donita Jeanne Spilman passed away September 19,2022 at age 78 at her home.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22nd 2022, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Chaplin Jason Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

641-357-2193, www.colonialchapels.com

