Donavon (Don) Mewes

March 17, 1935-April 15, 2022

KANAWHA-Donavon (Don) Mewes, 87, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M Monday, April 25, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha with Pastor Oly Marcos officiating. Burial will be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Donavon, the son of Herbert and Jessie (Gorton) Mewes was born March 17, 1935 on a farm near Kanawha, Iowa. He graduated from Kanawha High School in 1953 and played on the Kanawha Spring Baseball State Championship team in 1952. On February 27, 1955 he married Faye Van Buskirk at the Kanawha Methodist Church. Don and Faye began farming in 1956 and continued until his retirement in 2019. After harvest was completed, they enjoyed winters in San Juan, Texas, where they made many wonderful friends.

Don is survived by his two daughters, Deborah (Ken) Quintus of Garner and Ann Mewes of Hamilton, Montana; seven grandchildren, Ellen (Eric) Schulte, Lauren (Nathanael) Gilkerson, Brandie Puryear, Emily (John) Kriese, Jacob Mewes, Anthony Mewes, and Samantha Mewes; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sister-in-laws, Carol (Richard) Lauen of Searcy, Arkansas, Harriet Baker of Dallas, Texas, and Ina Brinkman, Ventura; many nieces and nephews; and Delores Wardenberg, Williamsburg, good friends for years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye, (2017), his parents; infant children, Doreen and Steven, son, Greg (2006); grandson, Reed Quintus, brother; Jack Mewes (2011) and sister Rowene Remmert (1965).

