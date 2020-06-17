Donald Wayne Ashland
February 18, 1927 - June 12, 2020
CLEAR LAKE – Donald Wayne Ashland, 93, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.
Wayne was born on the family farm two miles south of Clear Lake on February 18, 1927, the son of John and Eva (Hanschu) Ashland. He married Joan Bisgrove on July 1, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.
Wayne attended Hubbard country school until 8th grade prior to Clear Lake High School. Later, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18. After serving in San Diego, he was honorably discharged in 1946, and returned to Clear Lake where he farmed until his retirement. He was also a federal meat inspector for 10 years.
Wayne was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 and was very involved with the Clear Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. He also enjoyed flying airplanes and raising Arabian horses.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Joan Ashland of Clear Lake; sons, Gregory (Janice) Ashland of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Michael Ashland of Forest City; grandchildren, Jennifer Dannen and Tricia (Nick) Casey; and a brother, John “Butch” (Barbara) Ashland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Dannen; and siblings, Albert, Arthur and Ronald.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.