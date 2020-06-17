× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Wayne Ashland

February 18, 1927 - June 12, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Donald Wayne Ashland, 93, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Wayne was born on the family farm two miles south of Clear Lake on February 18, 1927, the son of John and Eva (Hanschu) Ashland. He married Joan Bisgrove on July 1, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

Wayne attended Hubbard country school until 8th grade prior to Clear Lake High School. Later, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18. After serving in San Diego, he was honorably discharged in 1946, and returned to Clear Lake where he farmed until his retirement. He was also a federal meat inspector for 10 years.

Wayne was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 and was very involved with the Clear Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. He also enjoyed flying airplanes and raising Arabian horses.