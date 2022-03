MASON CITY-Donald W. “Don” Bonner, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 2:00pm, with a time for sharing memories beginning at 2:00 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. A graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 pm.

Don's family requests those in attendance dress in casual attire.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Don's name in care of his family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com