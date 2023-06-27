Donald "Tim" Raymond

March 20, 1956-June 12, 2023

Donald "Tim" Raymond, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at St. Croix Regional Medical Center, St. Croix Falls, WI.

Donald Tim was born in March 20, 1956, to Donald and Delores (Hansen) Raymond in Amery, Wisconsin. He graduated in 1974 from Amery High School. Donald joined the United States Army, serving from 1976-1979. While serving in Germany, he met his first wife Ina. They moved to Iowa were Donald Owned Don's Scooter Supply. Then Donald met his second wife Connie (Kephart) Raymond. They were married in 1993 in Iowa. In 2000, Donald and Connie moved to Wisconsin where together they raised 3 children.

"Dirty Don" loved his family, grandkids, and Harley. He enjoyed working on cars with his best friend, Claire Pederson. Don also enjoyed "recreational activities", anything outdoors or mechanical. He was a speed demon and loved to drive fast. He will be missed by many.

Donald Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Donald, Delores and Beverly Raymond; wife, Connie and brother, Toby.

Donald Tim is survived by his children, Matt Raymond, Heather (Jame) Greener and Tabatha Jo (Jake) Raymond; grandchildren, Micheal, Ryan, Winter, Kayla, Emilee, Caleb, Christian and Annalie; sisters, Talea Schneider, Tanya McCarty, Tessa Raymond, Roxanne Minor, Lori Sheetz and Brenda Johnson; many family and close friends.

Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at East Lincoln Alliance Church, Amery, WI. The interment will be held in the East Lincoln Cemetery, Amery, WI. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.