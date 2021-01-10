Donald Roy Sage

October 10, 1950-January 7, 2021

Mason City - Donald Roy Sage, 70, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

Family will be having a Private Funeral Service.

The Public are invited to attend visitation from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Memorials can be donated in Don's name to the Humane Society of North Iowa and or Ducks Unlimited in Cerro Gordo County.

Don was born on October 10, 1950 the son of Roy and Elaine (Leer) Sage of Mason City. He was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1969. Don was a truck driver for countless years before his retirement in 2011.

Collecting diecast semi trucks, bowling, hunting, fishing and spending time with horses were some of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed attending kids and grandkids school and sports activities. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Yankees. Watching NASCAR was also important to Don, being a big fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr.