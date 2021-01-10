Donald Roy Sage
October 10, 1950-January 7, 2021
Mason City - Donald Roy Sage, 70, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.
Family will be having a Private Funeral Service.
The Public are invited to attend visitation from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.
Memorials can be donated in Don's name to the Humane Society of North Iowa and or Ducks Unlimited in Cerro Gordo County.
Don was born on October 10, 1950 the son of Roy and Elaine (Leer) Sage of Mason City. He was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1969. Don was a truck driver for countless years before his retirement in 2011.
Collecting diecast semi trucks, bowling, hunting, fishing and spending time with horses were some of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed attending kids and grandkids school and sports activities. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Yankees. Watching NASCAR was also important to Don, being a big fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Those left to cherish memories of Donald are his wife, Jessie; children, Larry Sage, Katherine Siebert, Randy (Allyson) Sage, Terisa (Bob) Schlueter, Sue (Chad) Cox, and Richard Barkema; grandchildren, Neta Siebert, Nick Siebert, Cody Siebert, Isabelle Sage, Hayden Sage, Ella Schlueter, Audrey Schlueter, Mallory Schlueter, Megan Mendoza, Jacob Cox, and Devon Barkema; siblings, Tom (Linda) Sage, Jackie (Mike Losee) Carpenter, Bryan (Carol) Sage, and Tammy (Terry) Claude; as well as numerous extended family members and great friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elaine; siblings, Ron Sage, and Mary Elaine Sage; niece, Renay Nestvedt; as well as a grandson, Joshua Cox.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
