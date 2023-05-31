Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Donald Richard Fink

August 19, 1940-May 28, 2023

Donald Richard Fink passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on May 28, 2023 at Franklin Country View in Hampton.

He will be laid to rest in Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery in Hampton.

Don was born on August 19, 1940 to John and Cecelia (Lubkeman) Fink in Hampton, Iowa. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1958 and spent his entire life farming the land that he loved. He married Beth Heifner of Clear Lake, on June 26, 1965 and together they raised three children on their Heritage Farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clair and Florence Heifner, brothers-in-law Dan Kirkham, Larry Windelow, and Alan Abel.

Left to carry on his memory is his beloved wife of 57 years, Beth, children Kristy (Matt) Abbas of Alexander, Jolie (Lee) Crawford of Sigourney and Jason (Becky) Fink of Hampton, Grandchildren Drew (Emily) Abbas, Tyler and Levi Crawford, and Abigail and Elijah Fink, great-granddaughter Kayleigh Abbas, sisters Dolores Kirkham, Joan Windelow, brother Dean (Judith) Fink, sisters-in-Law Ina Lee Abel and Judy Heifner along with many other special nieces and nephews.