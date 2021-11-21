Donald Moon

May 18, 1944-November 12, 2021

Donald Moon died after a short illness on 11-12-2021.

Donald (Don) L. Moon Jr. was born in Mason City, Iowa to his parents Donald L. Moon (Sr.) of Mason City and Grace E. (Warner) Moon of Coldwater MI on May 18, 1944. He lived in Mason City where he attended Harding Elementary, Monroe Junior High, and Mason City High School until his middle teens when he moved to Omaha, NE where he attended Omaha Central High School and Omaha University.

Don worked for various Omaha concerns as a system's professional until 1976 when he was hired by Computer Sciences Corp. and immediately transferred to Chicago. He remained in Chicago until 1979 when he was transferred to Youngstown OH, subsequently on to Washington DC. area, then on to Sacramento CA, then back to the Washington DC area where he resided until he retired in 2010.

Don is predeceased by his parents and his brother, David E. Moon. He is also predeceased by his lovely wife of 40+ years, Beth (Maloy) Moon. He is survived by three children, Suzanne Moon of Omaha, Emily Kavanagh and Matthew Moon, both of Columbia, MD. He is, also, survived by his sister, Dr. Deborah Circo of Omaha.

He is, also, survived by his lovely granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Kavanagh (named for his mother and grandmother) and his equally lovely granddaughter, Catlyn Baldwin of Omaha.

Don's funeral will be held at Beall Funeral Home on 12-04-2021. A memorial will take place on 12-04-2021 2pm-3pm at Beall Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Don's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Spina Bifida Association. Please view and sign family guestbook at www.beallfuneral.com.