Donald Lloyd Goranson

Bud loved Clear Lake, participating in many local organizations. He was a member and past president of the American Red Cross, Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Toastmasters and the Cerro Gordo County Bar Association. Bud was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion and Iowa State Bar Association. Mr. Goranson served as City Attorney of Clear Lake for 30 years.

Bud and Anne's home has always been the center of the universe for their children and grandchildren, who gather there for numerous holidays and never miss the 4th of July.

Bud Goranson was a loving husband and father, a proud veteran, a trusted attorney, an avid reader, a snappy dresser and a friend to all.

The family is especially grateful to the caregivers whose love and dedication have enabled Bud and Anne to stay together in their home.