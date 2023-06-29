August 16, 1928-June 26, 2023

Donald Lloyd Cottingham, 94 died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

He will be interred in a private setting at the Russell Cemetery, Russell, Lucas County, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or to a charity of one’s choice.

Donald was born August 16, 1928, on a tenant farm north of New York, Iowa, a pioneer town survived only by the graveyard. His parents were Lloyd William and Alice Elizabeth (Thompson) Cottingham, both of Russell.

He attended Derby Iowa High School for three years, graduating from Chariton Iowa High School in 1946. Don then attended Drake University, graduating in 1951 with a BA with a major in economics. Don was employed in 1958 as a loan officer at United Home Bank and Trust Company in Mason City, working for its successors until his retirement in 1992.

Don was a 50 year member of Benevolence Lodge 145, Mason City. On November 18, 1992, Don married Gweneth Rae Hall at the United Methodist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Don and Gwen enjoyed their times together traveling, reading, watching movies at home, attending Dixieland jazz festivals, concerts, entertaining friends and wintering in their vacation home in Yuma, Arizona for twenty years. He was a lifelong Cardinal’s fan, seeing his first game at the Polo Grounds in New York City in 1951. Don loved music of all kinds, which was evident by his extensive collections of LP’s, CD’s and tapes.

Don is survived by his wife, Gweneth; a daughter from a previous marriage, Mary Cottingham; her partner, Gene Myers, both of Fridley, MN; two nieces and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter from a previous marriage, Ann S. Wichman; and sister Margaret Ann Fuher.