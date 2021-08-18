Donald L. Kothenbeutel

Donald Lee Kothenbeutel, the son of Duane and Meta (Bruns) Kothenbeutel, was born July 31, 1942 at Hampton. He started school at Franklin Consolidated School in Hampton through the sixth grade and attended seventh and eighth grade in Latimer. He returned to Hampton graduating from high school in 1960. Don continued his education at Mason City Junior College, now NIACC. On September 13, 1964 he married Joanne Lenz at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, MN. Don started his postal career in Hampton and retired from the postal service in Garner as postmaster. He then worked at Bill's Family Foods from 1998 until 2018. Don was an avid bowler and attended 44 national bowling tournaments. He enjoyed golfing and playing pool and cards. Don was well known for his cinnamon rolls and truffles at family gatherings and church breakfasts.