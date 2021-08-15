Donald K. Johnson

Donald was a member of the American Legion and Our Buddies VFW Post 6779 where he served as a past president. He was a member of the Worth County Historical Society and First Lutheran Church of Northwood. He was active in the Pork Producers during the 1970s, spent many hours enjoying golf, antique auctions, Saturday night dances and travelling the United States and abroad. He loved planning family vacations to the National Parks. After retirement, Sue's Corner Post was a favorite place to start his day, having coffee with friends and neighbors. He was a self-taught carpenter, remodeling the family's farmhouse from no electricity or indoor plumbing into a beautiful home furnished with antiques that he would restore and refinish purchased from auctions he and Doris attended.

Donald will be remembered for his smile, his easy laughter, his love for chocolate and the joy he brought others, especially his grandchildren. His children are thankful for the work ethic he instilled in their lives. As awful as it seemed at the time, they all cherish being taught to work hard and have a good attitude. “With that you can go anywhere and do anything.”

Donald's family would like to thank anyone who looked out for him over the years as Alzheimer's took control of his memory. It didn't change his joyful smile, or his loving heart, for which we give thanks.