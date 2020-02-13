Donald Joseph Hartnett

Don was born on November 3, 1936, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of Martin and Helen (Hanrahan) Hartnett. He was raised in Webster City where he was baptized in 1936, confirmed in 1946, and graduated from the Webster City High School in 1954. Don then attended Drake University in Des Moines. On February 8, 1958, Don was united in marriage to Janet Joy Hoffman in Des Moines, Iowa. After their union the couple lived in Des Moines until moving to Clear Lake in 1979. During his life, Don worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Iowa Drug from 1958 to 1960, Walgreens from 1960-1968, and for Schering-Plough from 1968 until retiring in 1996. On April 2, 1983, Janet passed away. On October 6, 1984, Don was united in marriage to Pamela Yvonne Davis in Clear Lake. After retirement Don and Pam owned and operated an antique store and restoration business in Clear Lake. Pam passed away on July 24, 1997. In July of 2018, Don moved to Waverly to be closer to family.