November 3, 1936 - February 9, 2020

Donald Joseph Hartnett, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Clear Lake, Iowa, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.

Don was born on November 3, 1936, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of Martin and Helen (Hanrahan) Hartnett. He was raised in Webster City where he was baptized in 1936, confirmed in 1946, and graduated from the Webster City High School in 1954. Don then attended Drake University in Des Moines. On February 8, 1958, Don was united in marriage to Janet Joy Hoffman in Des Moines, Iowa. After their union the couple lived in Des Moines until moving to Clear Lake in 1979. During his life, Don worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Iowa Drug from 1958 to 1960, Walgreens from 1960-1968, and for Schering-Plough from 1968 until retiring in 1996. On April 2, 1983, Janet passed away. On October 6, 1984, Don was united in marriage to Pamela Yvonne Davis in Clear Lake. After retirement Don and Pam owned and operated an antique store and restoration business in Clear Lake. Pam passed away on July 24, 1997. In July of 2018, Don moved to Waverly to be closer to family.

Don was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly and Knights of Columbus. Don's greatest enjoyment in life was his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and time with other family, however, he also enjoyed good crossword puzzles and Irish Whiskey.

Don's memory is honored by: six children, Rick (Jackie) Hartnett of Waverly, Mark (Denise) Hartnett of Williamsburg, Iowa, Tim Hartnett of Ankeny, Iowa, Kevin (Jenny) Hartnett of Ankeny, Jason (Amy) Davis of Robins, Iowa, and Jody Anderson of Marion, Iowa; a son-in-law, Joel Anderson of Marion; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Edna Hartnett and Judy Hartnett both of Webster City. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his beautiful wives; two brothers, Tom & Darwin Hartnett; and a daughter-in-law, Karin Hartnett.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Private burial will take place on Saturday, February 22, at Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery in Clear Lake, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly
218 2nd St. SE
P.O. Box 215
Waverly, IA 50677
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2700 Horton Road
Waverly, IA 50677
