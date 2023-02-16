Donald John Weiner

August 24, 1939-February 14, 2023

ROCKFORD-Donald John Weiner, 83, of Rockford, IA was born August 24, 1939 on the family farm north of Rockford. He was the 5th of 6 children born to Frank Sr and Kathryn (Grandgenett) Weiner. He died peacefully in his home on February 14, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children.

Don attended the Rockford school and graduated from the newly consolidated Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District in 1959.

While Don was still in school, he was already busy working together with his older brother Frank Jr in farming and as a grain dealer. His hard work ethic carried on throughout all the years of his life.

On October 7, 1961, he married Marjorie Marie Alderman and they raised their 5 children on the same family farm where he was born. In April 1988, they moved to a home in town where they resided currently.

Don was active in farming almost his entire life. In the early days he also raised livestock and had his grain dealer business. He was known by the handle “Cornhusker” in the earlier CB days. He just retired at the end of 2022 at the age of 83.

Though Don had many blessings over the years, his strong Catholic faith was cruelly tested. A life altering grain truck accident in 1967, at the age of 27 that left him critically injured resulting in a life with daily pain and the devastating loss of his youngest son, David Donald, in a farm accident at the young age of 8 years old. David was his little sidekick and had the love of farming even at this young age.

Don was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford and the Knights of Columbus. He was known for his teasing and occasional pranking! He and his family enjoyed camping, fishing and eventually purchasing a motorhome in which he and Marj took many road trips. Long drives often took them to the Mississippi River or near a casino where he would drop off Marj, then search for the nearest John Deere Implement. You would usually see him out checking crops at least 3 or more times a day. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school events until he was physically unable to do so.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie and four of his children: Karen Abell, Rockford; Jane (Steve Sturges) Wenzel of Rockwell; Jackie (Andrew) Marzen of Dougherty; and Ronald (Jami) Weiner, Rockford.

11 Grandchildren: Dylan (Dakota Fleshner) Abell, Justin (Kacie) Abell, Alexandra (Jordan) Noteboom; Jessicca (Jared) Lenehan, Brittney (Alex) Mortensen; Chelsea (Jake) Bamrick, Taylor (Corey) Johnson, David (Taylor) Marzen; and Jesse (Tabitha) Weiner, Cody (Emily) Weiner and Joshua Weiner.

22 Great-grandchildren (with #23 on the way): Austin, Brady, Jordan, Claire, Kayden, Madilynne, Addilyn, Anniston, Huxton, Jaxton and baby Noteboom; Landon, Devin, Caroline and Anna; Holdyn, Gannon, Cyrus, Ezra and Avril; Carter, Tristan and Mackenzie

Also surviving are his sisters, Marge Bahnsen and Elaine Merrill, brother-in-law James Bell and sister-in-law Gloria Baltes. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Don in death are his parents, Frank and Kathryn Weiner Sr; son, David in 1979: father and mother-in-law Dorothy and Harley Bell; brother, Frank Weiner Jr; sisters Ruth Denby and Betty Kuehl, brother/sister-in-laws, Jim Bahnsen, Ann Weiner, George Kuehl, Joyce Theilen, Marvin Alderman and Betty Alderman: Great-grandson, Will Johnson and former son-in-law David Abell.

Memorials can be sent to Marjorie Weiner at 600 Riverview Drive, Rockford, IA 50468. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice of North Iowa or the Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, February 20 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 507 1st Ave. NW, Rockford with Rev. Frantz Augustin officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Holy Name. Following the visitation the Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary beginning at 5:00 pm.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com