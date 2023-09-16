Donald J. Staudt

June 16, 1930 - Sept. 9, 2023

CLARION - Donald J. Staudt, 93, of Clarion, IA, passed away September 9, 2023, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his wife and children.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 Second Avenue North East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Donald the son of George and Mary (Herman) Staudt, was born June 16, 1930, in Butler County, IA. Donald graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Dougherty prior to entering the United States Army in 1954. He was very proud to have served in the defense of our Country. He served his time in the Medical Corps at the 10th Field Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany.

On August 20, 1960, Donald was united in marriage with Elizabeth "Betty" Merfeld. The couple made their home on a farm in Butler County, IA where they raised their family.

Donald loved his faith, family, and farming and enjoyed taking numerous pictures of farming and family. He had a great love for education and teaching about honesty in everyday life to his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; children: Jackie (Mike) Netzel, Connie (Dan) Trautman, Chris (Shelle) Staudt, Morris (Cindy) Staudt, Colette (Dave) Johnson; grandchildren: Kyle (Megan), Audrey, and Lauren Netzel, Kathryn, Timothy, and Mark Trautman, Brittany (Nicole) Boller, and Cody (Taylor) Staudt, Nicole (Justin) Rogers, Mackenzie and Spencer Staudt, Philip (Brooke), Ana, and Sam Johnson; great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Ida, Finley, Henry, Charlee, Oliver, Greyson, Harrison and Harper; brother Donavon; several sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; great friend Don Beranek and family who have been friends for many years.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brother Morris and sister Mary; four brothers-in-law and one sister-in law.