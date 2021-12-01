Donald H. Sheldon Jr.

December 18, 1943-November 16, 2021

JOHNSTON-Donald H. Sheldon Jr, age 77, of Johnston, Iowa passed away November 16, 2021 at Iowa Methodist West. A visitation will be held Friday December 3rd from 9am to 11am, at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 6270 Merle Hay Rd Johnston IA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11am. Burial will be at Roland Cemetery.

Donald H. Sheldon Jr was born on December 18, 1943, the son of Donald and Rebecca (Vieth) Sheldon in Aiken SC. He graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale High School in 1962, and Drake University in 1976 with a B.S. in Business. He started as an electrician, then a draftsman, and retired as a designer after 35 years of service at John Deere Des Moines Works, located in Ankeny IA. Don married Sandra Sherwood on June 4th, 1966 in Ames IA. To this union they had two sons: Michael and Willie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a grand-nephew, and several aunts and uncles. Don is survived by sons Michael (Kelly) Sheldon of Johnston and Willie Sheldon of Grimes, brother Bill (Pat) Sheldon of Rockwell, granddaughter Stevie Wallace (Andrew Newell), niece Tara (Tom) Hensley of Rockwell, nephew Todd Sheldon (Shannon Anderson) of Mason City, nephew Thad (Andrea) Sheldon of Iowa City, and many grand nieces/nephews.

Online condolences may be left at adamssodestrum.com. Adams Funeral Home in Ames is assisting the family with arrangements.