Donald Glenn Thomas

October 6, 1937-May 31, 2023

Born October 6, 1937, in Charles City, Iowa, to Glenn Francis and Hazel Marie (nee' Jung/Young) Thomas. Graduated from Charles City High School in 1955 and from Hamilton Business College 1956. Don enlisted and served in the US Army; Finance team, stationed in Verdun, France from 1956 – 1959. Married Verlaine Jean Harms, May 21, 1961, in Charles City, IA.

In May of 1962, the couple purchased The Lakeview Motel on Hwy 18 in Clear Lake, IA which they operated until 1969.

Don began selling real-estate and in 1972, starting T-K Realty with Butch Kohl where they co-developed the Pine Tree Park Home Addition and T-K Plaza. He was proud of the fact that through real estate he was able to help numerous people start their own business in the Clear Lake area.

Over 30 years in Clear Lake the couple owned and Clear Lake Coin Laundry on North 8th Street, the car wash on HWY 18 and the Gas Lite Apartments.

The couple retired to Estero, FL in 2002

Don was an affable man, who when asked, could be counted on for his frank opinion. He was a wonderful father – supporting the wanderlust of his daughter to the fullest. A fan of any movie with John Wayne or Julia Roberts, he enjoyed boating, fishing, bicycling, and always looked forward to a good happy hour with his friends. Many years were spent traveling the country with his wife Verlaine and the poodles in their motorhome (he drove anywhere she told him to).

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his in-laws Lorenz and Lula (nee' Mummelthei) Harms. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Verlaine and their daughter Susan.

Remembrances can be directed to https://www.floridapoodlerescue.org/.