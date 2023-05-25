Donald George Phelan of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 21, 2023. He graduated high school in Mason City, Iowa in 1957, then received his Bachelor of Science at Mankado State University, in Minnesota. He served our US army as a Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion until 1966. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Phelan, mother Katherin Phelan, and siblings Dick, Dixie, Betty, and Jack Jr. He is survived by sister Peggy Lucas, wife of 57 years Letha Phelan, and children Krista Tidwell, Thor Phelan, and Nazrin Riebhoff, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior and was a member of Lake City Church. His presence will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the local community.