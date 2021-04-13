Donald Everett Johnson

Don was born on June 30, 1926, son of Wendell and Anna (Amonson) at home on the farm near Kanawha, Iowa. Don graduated high school in Kanawha High School with the class of 1943. Don met and married Florence Mary Drury while attending church and school and were married January 4, 1948, at the Kanawha United Methodist Church.

Don and Florence farmed their entire lives and raised their three children. Life on the farm kept everyone busy while enjoying 4-H, Don was a leader. Eventually, Don served as the Hancock County Fair Board secretary while still keeping busy with 4-H Club meetings. Don was a member of the Hancock County beef and pork organizations. Don also kept busy volunteering at the Britt United Methodist Church, especially during Thanksgiving for the annual turkey dinners the church offered to the community. Don enjoyed being involved with their children teaching them good work ethics and also having a lot of fun.