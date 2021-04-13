Donald Everett Johnson
June 30, 1926 - April 2, 2021
BRITT - Donald Everett Johnson, 94, of Britt, passed away early Friday morning, April 2, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
Funeral services for Donald Johnson will be private.
Visitation for Donald Johnson will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.
Face coverings and social distancing guidelines are recommended for those in attendance.
Don was born on June 30, 1926, son of Wendell and Anna (Amonson) at home on the farm near Kanawha, Iowa. Don graduated high school in Kanawha High School with the class of 1943. Don met and married Florence Mary Drury while attending church and school and were married January 4, 1948, at the Kanawha United Methodist Church.
Don and Florence farmed their entire lives and raised their three children. Life on the farm kept everyone busy while enjoying 4-H, Don was a leader. Eventually, Don served as the Hancock County Fair Board secretary while still keeping busy with 4-H Club meetings. Don was a member of the Hancock County beef and pork organizations. Don also kept busy volunteering at the Britt United Methodist Church, especially during Thanksgiving for the annual turkey dinners the church offered to the community. Don enjoyed being involved with their children teaching them good work ethics and also having a lot of fun.
Don and Florence spent their later years farming while also driving truck for Pioneer Seed Company. They enjoyed many long trips traveling across the United States and making lots of friends along the way as they delivered Pioneer products. Florence enjoyed visiting with the wives while Don and the husbands unloaded the semi.
Don is survived by his wife, Florence, brother Richard Johnson of Chandler, Arizona, son Vance (Jane) Johnson of Britt, daughter Cheryl (Gary) Spear of Coal City, Illinois, grandchildren Justin (Beth) Johnson of Muscatine, Ben Doughan of Indianapolis, Jeff Spear of Coal City, Illinois, Danielle (Jeffrey) Ries of Cedar Falls, Jennifer (J.D.) Morrison of Morris, Illinois, Bridget (Ken) Otto of Ely, Andrew Johnson of Britt, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Anna Johnson, and son Wayne Johnson.
The family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
