Donald Emery Baker

April 15, 1938-September 2, 2022

Donald Emery Baker, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:30 pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Family will have a private burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth, IA.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm prior to the Funeral at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear casual attire, as Don would have wanted everyone to feel comfortable.

Don was born on April 15, 1938, the son of Albert and Blanche (Evans) Baker of Osage, IA. He was a graduate from Osage High School. He met the love of his life at the local skating rink. On August 23, 1958, Don married Mary Navratil, from this union four children were born. For 32 years he worked at Northwestern Portland Cement Company.

In Don's free time he liked to repair clocks, enjoyed puzzles, hunting, golfing, fishing, hunting and working on motorcycles. Family was the most important thing to him; he supported his grandkids when he could. He was a simple man who was a true fighter through his health battles.

Those left to cherish memories of Don are his wife of 64 years, Mary Baker; children, Rosalee “Lee” Paul of Mason City, IA, Jacque Mormann of Ankeny, IA, and Mark Baker of Thornton, IA; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Badker; step-brothers, Henry Lovejoy and Larry Baker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his son Scott Baker; both of his parents and step-parents; and a half-brother, Duane Baker.

